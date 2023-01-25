Leader Condemns Desecration of Qur'an, Says Arrogant Powers' Attacks Aimed at Islam
Wednesday, 25 January 2023 11:18 PM
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei strongly condemns the desecration of the Holy Qur’an "under the slogan of freedom of speech."
Ayatollah Khamenei's remarks were posted on the Leader's Twitter account on Wednesday.
"The insane desecration of the Quran, which is committed under the slogan of freedom of speech, shows the Arrogant Power’s attacks are aimed at Islam itself & the Quran," read the Leader’s message.
"The Quran is shining more brightly every day & the future belongs to Islam despite the Arrogant Power’s plots," the Leader’s message added, noting, "All freedom-seekers of the world should stand by Muslims in confronting the wicked plot of insulting sanctities and spreading hate."
The Iranian Foreign Ministry has also vehemently denounced the act of sacrilege in Sweden, saying the move was a clear example of hatemongering and violence against Muslims.
Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Western countries’ support for these acts in the name of freedom of expression is “not acceptable at all.”
Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani also said, the desecration "of the holy book of one and a half billion Muslims is a clear example of hatemongering and the spread of violence against all Muslims around the world. Such actions have nothing to do with freedom of expression and opinion."
Middle East countries also unanimously condemned the desecration of the Holy Qur’an, with Jordan, Kuwait, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Pakistan, among other Muslim nations, voicing their anger over the act of desecration.
A notorious Swedish-Danish extremist, Rasmus Paludan, received permission from Sweden’s government to burn the Muslim holy book in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on Saturday.
Paludan was being protected by the Swedish police while committing the sacrilege, which has opened the floodgates of protests in the Muslim world.
No comments:
Post a Comment