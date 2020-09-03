COSATU Gauteng Denounces the City of Tshwane for Failing to Pay the Salaries of Thousand City Employees
September 1, 2020
COSATU in Gauteng is concerned by the developments in the City of Tshwane that has seen the local administration undermining collective bargaining. The capital city has been riddled with serious challenges since 2016, and these have escalated since the administrators were appointed. Whilst we appreciate the progress made on service delivery, it is worrying that the city is at loggerheads with workers in particular our union SAMWU over many issues.
As things stand, the city conducted an audit of its employees as per the norm to ensure those ghost workers are not paid and are eliminated from the system. This process was rushed and at least 7000 City employees were not paid. What is more worrying is that the Premier and the MEC of Local Government and Traditional Affairs are silent on this matter. They have made it a habit to wait for a crisis to happen before intervening.
The Federation plans to meet the Premier to discuss this problem. It cannot be correct that every week there is confrontation between workers and the city administration. If the Premier fails workers, we will implement the resolution of our CEC to take to the streets.
Issued by COSATU Gauteng
Provincial Secretary: Louisa Modikwe – 066 182 2402
Provincial Chairperson: Amos Monyela – 0794935002
