COSATU in Gauteng Supports the NEHAWU Campaign in Defense of Frontline Workers
September 1, 2020
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) in Gauteng is fully behind the NEHAWU National program to highlight the compromised safety of frontline workers, COVID-19 corruption, and the undermining of collective bargaining. It is disheartening that frontline workers who are at the forefront of fighting coronavirus and dying with their boots on are treated with the highest levels disdain by government.
The Federation in Gauteng finds it difficult that those these workers who voted for this government are facing an onslaught from the same government at this difficult time. We are not surprised about the growing anti-ANC mood from workers in Gauteng.
COSATU in Gauteng will be at the forefront of NEHAWU program starting from today, 1 September 2020. We call the Gauteng Provincial Government to remove politicians implicated in COVID-19 corruption from their positions with immediate effect.
These are not leaders but vultures feasting on the carcasses of a dying nation. We also call for the law enforcement urgencies and the Department of Employment and Labour to deal decisively with private employers who failed to pay workers their claimed UIF fund but instead stole it.
Our provincial leaders will be deployed across the province to mobilize all affiliates, regional and local structures of COSATU and society to join the action in solidarity with frontline workers. We urge all those opposed to corruption to join our National Strike on 7th of October 2020.
Issued by COSATU
Provincial Chairperson: Amos Monyela – 0794935002
Provincial Secretary: Louisa Modikwe – 0661822402
