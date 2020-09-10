Divisions of Party Members Leave for Reconstruction Campaign Sites
Party members in the capital city of Pyongyang who pledged loyalty at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, the supreme sanctuary of Juche, left for the reconstruction campaign sites for defending the people on September 8.
That day, working people in the city gave a hearty send-off to the combatants of the divisions of the party members in the capital city in the streets.
Lots of working people in different places of the city offered greetings of encouragement by warmly waving their hands to the line of buses carrying the Party members who leave for the sites that will require selfless, devoted efforts for the good of the people.
They were seen off at Pyongyang Railway Station, Taedonggang Railway Station and Sopho Youth Railway Station by Kim Jae Ryong and Ri Il Hwan, vice-chairmen of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, Kim Yong Hwan, chairman of the Pyongyang Municipal Party Committee of the WPK, Choe Hui Thae, chairman of the Pyongyang Municipal People’s Committee, officials of the WPK Central Committee, officials of the party and power organs in the city and Pyongyang citizens.
That day, trucks loaded with construction tools and equipment, materials and supplies left for the reconstruction campaign sites.
2020-09-09
