Oath-taking Meeting of Party Members in Pyongyang Held
A meeting of Pyongyang citizens took place at the plaza of the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on September 8 to pledge to fully demonstrate the might of the special detachment in the campaign for recovery from typhoon damage in hearty response to the appeal of Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.
12 000 combatants recommended by their Party organizations to be the members of the elite divisions of the Party members of the capital city, and officials of institutions and industrial establishments in the city lined up in the plaza.
The platform was taken by Kim Jae Ryong, Ri Il Hwan and Choe Hwi, members of the Political Bureau and vice-chairmen of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, Kim Yong Hwan, chairman of the Pyongyang Municipal Committee of the WPK, Choe Hui Thae, chairman of the Pyongyang Municipal People's Committee and commanding officials of the divisions of the Party members in the capital city.
Prior to the meeting, all the participants bowed to the portraits of the smiling great leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il.
Ri Il Hwan in his report said the Party members in the capital city were granted the greatest privilege and honour by Chairman Kim Jong Un of the WPK to be the standard bearers and shock brigade for the restoration campaign at a decisive and responsible time when another crucial turning point of victory has to be brought about to be specially recorded in the history of our Party and the revolutionary struggle.
He referred to the great love for people of the Supreme Leader who devotes his all for their good while travelling a long and arduous way to the damaged areas with the ardent love for people and taking to his heart their pain.
The reporter called upon all the combatants to work hard to bring earlier the moment of honour when they would bow to Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in the plaza of the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun and make a report of proud victory to Kim Jong Un after creating new world-startling heroic miracles.
Oath-taking speeches were made at the meeting.
Speakers vowed to make a report of loyalty and glory to Kim Jong Un after perfectly carrying out the tasks assigned by the Party at the highest level and at the earliest date.
A written oath to Kim Jong Un was adopted at the meeting.
Upon authorization of Kim Jong Un, Kim Jae Ryong presented the flag of Division No. 1 of the Party members in the capital city to its commanding officials and Ri Il Hwan the flag of Division No. 2 to its commanding officials.
The meeting was followed by a procession of the divisions.
KCNA
2020-09-09
No comments:
Post a Comment