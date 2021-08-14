BLOEMFONTEIN SCHOOL CLOSED TEMPORARILY TO STEM COVID-19 INFECTIONS
Grey College Secondary School in Bloemfontein was closed after at least 53 pupils and seven teachers tested positive for COVID-19.
Grade 12 learners getting screened before the commencement of teaching and learning at Olievenhoutbosch Secondary. Picture: @GautengProvince/Twitter
BLOEMFONTEIN - The Free State Education Department has temporarily closed Grey College Secondary School in Bloemfontein after an alarming number of teachers and pupils contracted COVID-19.
The Department said at least 53 pupils and seven teachers, including the principal and his deputy tested positive for the virus.
Department spokesperson Howard Ndaba said the surge in infections forced the Department to temporarily close the school until 23 August to contain the growing numbers.
