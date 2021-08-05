COSATU Statement on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet Reshuffle
August 5, 2021
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) notes President Ramaphosa’s announcement of changes to his Cabinet. We wish all the new appointees well in their new positions.
We are disappointed that the President recycled the same old guard that has proven itself incapable of fixing our many problems. We are also disappointed that not enough was done to reduce the size of the cabinet, and to realign the government departments to improve their cooperation and levels of efficiency.
This reshuffle takes place against the background of the COVID-19 crisis, which continues to impinge upon our country’s economy. The economy is in a deep recession, municipalities are collapsing, Covid-19 continues to ravage the economy and the health system, and State-Owned Enterprises are in varying stages of collapse.
We will give all the new appointees a chance to prove themselves in their new positions. We hope to see signs of a paradigm shift in how government sees the role of the state in the economy. This requires an effective and activist state that is led by man and women of integrity.
