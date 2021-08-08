In New Provocation, Israeli Settlers Vandalize Palestinians’ Cars in West Bank
Sunday, 08 August 2021 5:59 PM
Israeli forces walk past burning tyres as they deploy to disperse Palestinian demonstrators near a previously-evacuated Israeli army camp that was taken over by Israeli settlers, at Tayasir checkpoint east of Tubas in the north of the occupied West Bank, on July 31, 2021. (Photo by AFP)
In the latest incident of vandalism and violence against Palestinians, a group of extremist Israeli settlers have attacked vehicles of Palestinians at an Israeli military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, local media reports say.
Palestine's official Wafa news agency quoting local sources reported on Sunday that the latest assault took place on Saturday evening near the Tayseer military checkpoint, east of Tubas in the Israeli-occupied northeastern West Bank.
Muataz Besharat, a local anti-settlement activist, said that the settlers physically attacked the Palestinians, pelted their vehicles with stones and smashed the windshields.
The attack comes as settlers are seeking to establish a new outpost in an Israeli military camp erected on Palestinian citizens' lands in the area.
According to human rights groups, incidents of sabotage and violence by extremist Jewish settlers against Palestinians and their property are a daily occurrence throughout the West Bank.
Israeli human rights group B'Tselem last month released two videos showing armed Israeli settlers and masked Zionists fatally shooting Palestinians who did not pose any danger to them, with the Tel Aviv regime’s soldiers standing idly by.
Back in April, UN human rights experts warned that violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank has risen markedly in recent months, with assaults and property destruction occurring in an atmosphere of impunity.
They said settler violence was predominantly ideologically motivated and primarily designed to take over land but also to intimidate and terrorize Palestinians.
Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian Authority official in charge of monitoring Israel’s settlement expansion activities, earlier this year said that Israeli settlers were forming terrorist cells in the West Bank in order to carry out attacks and acts of terror against the Palestinian civilian population in the occupied territories.
Israeli settlers are forming terrorist cells in the West Bank to carry out attacks against Palestinian civilians in the occupied territories, a Palestinian official says.
The Palestinian Authority time and again has condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli settler price tag attacks on places of worship and worshipers, describing the assaults as a dangerous precedence to a religious war in the region with the aim of promoting Talmudic narratives.
Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has already called on the international community to take effective measures aimed at stopping such desecration of places of worship in the occupied Palestinian territories.
The Palestinian Authority urges the international community to stop Israeli settler attacks on places of worship in the occupied Palestinian territories.
More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East al-Quds.
All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law.
No comments:
Post a Comment