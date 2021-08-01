Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Sun. July 18, 2021
Listen to the Sun. July 18, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode go to the following website: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 07/18 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on how the Republic of South Africa commemorated Nelson Mandela Day inside the country; Sudan continues to face uncertain economic times amid inflation and shortages; Zimbabwe says that it is prepraring to receive more vaccines to combat the current COVID-19 pandemic impacting Southern Africa; and Mozambique is facing a shortage of vaccines as the fight against the pandemic intensifies.
In the second hour we examine in detail the recent unrest in South Africa as President Cyril Ramaphosa visits areas hit by the disorder.
The president then delivers a national address in honor of the birthday of the late founder of modern South Africa, former President Nelson R. Mandela.
Finally, we hear reports on events taking place throughout the continent and the world.
