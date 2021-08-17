SADC Congratulates Hichilema on Victory
The Southern Times
Statement by His Excellency Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana and Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation on the August 12, 2021 general election in the Republic of Zambia
On 12th August 2021, the people of the Republic of Zambia voted in their general elections to elect the office bearers for the presidency, members of parliament and local government.
Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the people of Zambia turned out in large numbers. This is the 7th time Zambia is successfully electing a president through competitive multiparty elections since the historic 1991 polls, providing vital lessons for the region and the African continent at large.
On behalf of the SADC Region, I wish to congratulate the people of Zambia for consolidating democracy in their country and the region through peaceful elections. Notwithstanding, there were reported isolated and sporadic acts of violence that are regrettable.
SADC remained seized with the developments in the Republic of Zambia, and engaged key stakeholders throughout the process, and notes that despite immense pressure from these highly competitive general elections, political stakeholders were generally satisfied that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) was able to discharge its functions professionally.
I, therefore, on behalf of SADC, wish to congratulate the President-Elect Mr Hakainde Hichilema, leader of the United Party for National Development (UPND), for winning the 12th August 2021 presidential election, as pronounced by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.
SADC also urges all stakeholders to maintain their peace as the rest of the General Election results are finalized and announced by the ECZ, and to channel any electoral disputes through the appropriate legal platforms.
