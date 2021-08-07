Zambia President Deploys Army to Quell Violence
By AFP
Aug 02, 2021 06:58 PM
File photo shows President of Zambia Edgar Lungu speaks during a signing ceremony in August 2017 in Lusaka, capital of Zambia, on a framework agreement for the construction of communication towers (phase two) in the southern African country. The agreement involves 808 towers, 1,009 2G, 3G and 4G wireless stations, the setting up of a matched transmission network and user access terminals in unserved and under-served areas in order to improve communication services. (Xinhua/Peng Lijun)
Zambian President Edgar Lungu said Sunday he has ordered the deployment of the military to quell electoral violence ahead of elections on August 12.
"Maintaining law and order is a daily chore of the police, but sometimes they need help from other security wings," Lungu said.
In several parts of the country, supporters of the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) and the United Party for National Development (UPND) opposition have clashed using machetes, axes, slashers, catapults and other objects.
Violence has been reported in the Zambian capital Lusaka as well as Northern, Southern and Muchinga provinces. "In order to curb the political violence we have witnessed in the past two days, I have allowed the Zambia army, Zambia air force and Zambia national service to help the Zambia police in dealing with the security situation," Lungu said.
Even though the Electoral Commission has banned rallies as part of measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus, clashes between opposing political parties have overwhelmed the police, he said.
Political analyst Lee Habasonda described the move as "draconian."
"The situation has not reached the levels where the military should be on the streets," Habasonda, a politics lecturer at the University of Zambia, told AFP.
Civil society groups described the move as an act of desperation.
"The PF is losing this election and this is a desperate measure to scare voters," said human rights activist Brebner Changala.
NGO Alliance for Community Action director Laura Miti said the measure was "inexplicable" in the absence of any breakdown of law and order.
No comments:
Post a Comment