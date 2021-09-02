Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on Africa Today from Press TV: Zambia’s Elections Amid Debt Crisis
Monday, 23 August 2021 1:26 AM
Press TV Link to the Program Can be Accessed Below:
Zambia’s elections amid debt crisis (presstv.ir)
On the 12th of August, Zambians voted to elect the president, 156 members of parliament and 117 district council leaders.
The elections took place in a contentious environment. Millions of Zambians hopeful of a better future came out to vote for candidates of their choice. In the first part of our program we are focusing the recent closely contested elections in Zambia, a debt ridden country which is the second largest producer of copper in Africa.
In the second segment of our show we shall highlight the struggle of the indigenous people of South Africa who are opposing plans by American e-commerce giant to set up its African headquarters in their ancestral land in Cape Town. This pristine land is considered a national heritage site.
