Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Sun. Aug. 29, 2021
Listen to the Sun. Aug. 29, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this program just click on the following website: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 08/29 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the rapidly approaching deadline for the United States military withdrawal from the Central Asian state of Afghanistan; Ethiopian analysts are accusing Washington of attempting to stage a "Libya-type" intervention in the Horn of Africa state; the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM) is making plans to remain in the country until 2027; and the governments of Rwanda and Lesotho have signed an agreement for cooperation within the police services.
In the second hour we conclude our month-long focus on Black August with a reexamination of the U.S. government's counter-intelligence program against the African American Liberation Movement.
Finally, we review a myriad of issues impacting Africa and the international community.
