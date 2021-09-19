Egypt Receives More Doses of of AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine: Health Minister
Ahram Online
Sunday 19 Sep 2021
The new shipment is donated by France
Egypt’s Health Minister Hala Zayed announced on Sunday that the country received more doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine donatedby France via COVAX initiative.
A shipment of 546,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrived at Cairo International Airport in two batches; one on Friday and the other on Saturday, the health ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that the new shipment will be distributed to 781 vaccination centres nationwide.
The six vaccines that have been administered in Egypt since the beginning of the vaccination campaign earlier this year are Sinopharm, Sinovac, Sputnik V, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, in addition to the locally-made VACSERA Sinovac vaccine.
Doses of the Pfizer vaccine are scheduled to arrive in Egypt in the upcoming days.
Since the vaccination campaign started earlier this year, more than 13 million citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Egypt.
