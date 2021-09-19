Egypt's FM Heads for New York to Attend UN General Assembly
Ahram Online
Sunday 19 Sep 2021
Minister Shoukry will explain Egypt's stance towards a number of current issues and regional developments
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry headed on Sunday to New York to participate in the ongoing 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).
Shoukry will explain Egypt's stance towards a number of current issues and regional developments and means of consolidating the pillars of international and regional peace and security, a statement by the foreign ministry said.
Egypt's top diplomat is also set to discuss mechanisms for boosting multilateral action towards issues on the agenda of the UNGA session, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said.
Shoukry will meet on the sidelines of the event with a number of senior officials from the UN and other regional and international organizations, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Union for the Mediterranean (UfM).
He is scheduled to also hold bilateral meetings with several participating foreign ministers on boosting bilateral cooperation and enhancing coordination towards common challenges.
Shoukry's tour will present Egyptian achievements in the political, economic and social domains and ways of building on them in order to enhance common interests with friendly countries and international partners to achieve the objectives of Egyptian foreign policy.
https://english.ahram.org.eg/News/423366.aspx
No comments:
Post a Comment