Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Aug. 1, 2021
Listen to the Sun. Aug. 1, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this program go to the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 08/01 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on issues covered over the last month involving developments in Ethiopia, Haiti, Cuba, the United States, among other topics. The Pan-African News Wire is a seven day a week and twenty-four hour per day electronic media service designed to foster intelligent discussions on the affairs of African people around the world. In the second hour we begin our month-long commemoration of Black August which recognizes the legacy of resistance by African people to enslavement, colonialism, capitalism, imperialism, racism and neo-colonialism. We look back at the history and significance of the Haitian Revolution through a rare archival interview with C.L.R. James conducted in 1970. Finally, we review some of the leading news stories in Africa and internationally.
