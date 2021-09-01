Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Sat. July 31, 2021
Listen to the Sat. July 31, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode just click on the following link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 07/31 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the statistics released this week indicating that only 1.6% of people on the African continent have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic; South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed concern over the African Union (AU) Commission Chair granting observer status to the Israeli government; Ethiopian scholars are calling for military action to end the rebellion by the TPLF in the north of the Horn of Africa state; and the interim Prime Minister of the Republic of Sudan has met with the Foreign Minister of Eritrea to discuss the situation in the neighboring Tigray province of Ethiopia. In the second hour we listen to a briefing from the Director General of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (ACDC) Dr. John Nkengasong on the status of the campaign to defeat the pandemic on the continent. Finally, we reexamine two of the race massacres of 1919 in Elaine, Arkansas and Knoxville, Tennessee.
