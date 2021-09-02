Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Sun. Aug. 22, 2021
Listen to the Sun. Aug. 22, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 08/22 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the appreciation expressed by the Palestinian Authority to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) for its resolution rejecting the African Union (AU) Commission Chair's recognition of Israel as an observer state to the continental organization; Ethiopian scholars have rejected the demands being made by the United States Ambassador to the United Nations related to negotiations with the TPLF; approximately 7.5 million people have been infected with the COVID-19 virus across the AU region; and the Republic of Sudan and the Republic of South Sudan have announced the reopening of their borders after many years.
In the second and third hours we continue our focus on Black August with segments on some of the leading figures in the African American struggle.
No comments:
Post a Comment