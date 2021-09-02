Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Sat. Aug. 21, 2021
Listen to the Sat. Aug. 21, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode go to the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 08/21 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the rapid withdrawal of United States imperialist forces and their allies from the Central Asian Afghanistan capital of Kabul; Algeria has stated that it will evaluate its diplomatic relations with neighboring Morocco related to the wave of forest fires which have erupted in the North African states; Zambia has elected a new president to lead the Southern African state; and the African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa is holding a National Executive Committee meeting to discuss organizational issues.
In the second and third hours we will continue our month-long focus on Black August with reexaminations of the life, times and contributions of Robert F. Williams and George L. Jackson.
