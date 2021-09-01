Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Sun. Aug. 15, 2021
Listen to the Sun. Aug. 15, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
Just click on the following URL to hear the podcast of this episode: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 08/15 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the defeat of United States imperialism in Afghanistan as the Taliban has entered the capital of Kabul; Haiti is racing to provide assistance to the population after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake; Ethiopians are accusing the U.S. and its corporate media outlets of bias in their coverage of the security situation in the north of the Horn of Africa state; and the opposition candidate in Zambia is reportedly leading in the results from the recent national elections.
In the second hour we look in depth at the current developments in Afghanistan where the U.S. and its allies are urgently fleeing the country after two decades of occupation.
Finally, we continue our focus on Black August as we look back on the historic Watts Rebellion of Aug. 1965.
