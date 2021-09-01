Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Sat. Aug. 14, 2021
Listen to the Sat. Aug. 14, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
You can hear the podcast of this episode by clicking on this link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 08/14 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features a PANW report with dispatches on the recent earthquake in the Caribbean Island-nation of Haiti where many people have been killed, injured and dislocated; Zimbabwe is encouraging women to pursue economic empowerment within this Southern African state; South Africa is battling the COVID-19 pandemic as infections spread to new areas of the country; and Ethiopia is attempting to contain the insurgency which is taking place in the north of the Horn of Africa state.
In the second hour we continue our recognition of Black August with a look at the year 1963 as a turning point in the African American liberation struggle.
Finally, we review some of the important issues impacting Africa and the world.
