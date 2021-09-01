Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Sat. Aug. 7, 2021
Listen to the Sat. Aug. 7, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the entire episode go the website here: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 08/07 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the visit by United States special envoy to Ethiopia in an attempt to shape the contours of the crisis in the Tigray province; Ivory Coast has undergone an energy shortage over the last month with periodic power outages; South African scientists have weighed in on the U.S. attempts to apportion blame regarding the origins of the coronavirus pandemic; and the Zambian government has deployed troops amid clashes leading up to the national elections.
In the second hour we continue our focus on Black August with another examination of the impact of the Haitian Revolution on the U.S. and the hidden history of rebellions led by enslaved people.
Finally, we look at some of the most pressing and burning issues in Africa and the international community.
