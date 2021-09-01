Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Sun. Aug. 8, 2021
Listen to the Sun. Aug. 8, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
This entire podcast of the episode can be found at the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 08/08 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the statement issued by the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry on the necessity of preserving historical sites amid clashes with rebel forces in the north of the country; Ivory Coast officials say they have arrested dozens in connection with recent election violence; there has been a split in the Sudan People's Liberation Movement/Army in Opposition; and South Africa has marked a grim 500 days since the lockdown due to the pandemic.
In the second and third hours we continue our focus on Black August with a historical review of the Black Seminole Wars against the United States government during the 19th century.
Finally, we examine the resistance historiography with an archived interview with Dr. Herbert Aptheker.
