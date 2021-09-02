Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Sat. Aug. 28, 2021
Listen to the Sat. Aug. 28, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the recording of this program go to this link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 08/28 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the announcement by the South African government that it has vaccinated 14% of its population against the COVID-19 pandemic; in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) eastern city of Beni there are reports of another massacre carried out by the ADF; a boat used for smuggling migrants has been recovered off the coast of the West African state of Senegal; and Ethiopia is expressing its satisfaction with the outcomes of a United Nations Security Council meeting earlier in the week.
In the second hour we continue our month-long focus on Black August with a rare archived recording of a panel discussion on the role of women in the struggle against fascism from July 1969.
Finally, we listen to a briefing from the African Center for Disease Control and Prevention delivered just two days ago.
