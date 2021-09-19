The U.S. Committed to Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity of Ethiopia: Congresswomen
September 19, 2021
ADDIS ABABA – The congresswomen Karen Bass and Sara Jacobs said that the United States supremely values its longstanding bilateral ties with Ethiopia, and is committed to transform the relations in multifaceted areas of cooperation including economic and social spheres.
In their discussion with the Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen yesterday, the U.S. congresswomen reaffirmed commitment of their country to sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ethiopia. “The U.S. also supports Ethiopia’s efforts to maintain peace and stability in the country and across the region,” they added.
According to Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Dina Mufti, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen briefed the U.S. congressional delegation on the genesis of the conflict in Tigray and the relentless efforts his government had made to solve the problem in a peaceful manner. He also explained about the humanitarian crisis the terrorist TPLF brought about to innocent civilians in northern parts of the country, the Ambassador said.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs in his part noted that the Ethio-US relations have been strong and long-lasting, and Ethiopia will continue to further strengthen its economic and social ties with the United States. Further, Ethiopia would work with the US to stabilize the region, especially in the fight against terrorism, according to Demeke.
Demeke acclaimed Karen Bass for her interest and initiative in discussing ways with Ethiopian diasporas in the U.S. to maintain peace and stability in Ethiopia.
BY EPHREM ANDARGACHEW
ETHIOPIAN HERALD 19 SEPTEMBER 2021
