U.S. Interferences Forestalling Legitimate Government
September 19, 2021
ADDIS ABABA –-The current pressure on Ethiopia by the U.S. and some western countries arises from the concern of the formation of a strong government as the country is preparing to form a newly elected government composed of potential leaders to address public demands and combat foreign pressure, according to experts.
For a political analyst AndargachewTsege, some western leaders do not want to see a strong and legitimate government across the Horn; instead they are working to form a puppet state just like the TPLF regime and that is why they are striving to bring the terrorist group back to power.
Andargachew added that the countries that are influencing the federal government to negotiate with the terrorist group would never negotiate with any entity that attacks their army though they are pressuring Ethiopia to do so. “We need to assure them that we have no culture of compromise with anybody that violates our sovereignty.”
Meanwhile, Ethiopian Americans have called on the U.S. government to revoke the executive order signed by the president on 17 September 2021 since the order for sanction has emerged from reluctance to understand Ethiopia’s facts on the ground.
The Ethiopian American Civic Council expressed that the federal government should have been appreciated for its effort to protect citizens and the country from the brutal attacks of the TPLF, not an embargo to weaken it.
The council also suggested the Biden Administration should agree with the Ethiopian government in stressing that there will be no negotiation with a terrorist group.
In response to the executive order signed by the U.S president, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) wrote an open letter mentioning that currently, children in the Tigray region are being used as cannon fodder by remnants of the TPLF that have recently been designated as ‘terrorist’ by the House of People’s Representatives.
The children in Tigray have been held hostage by a terrorist organization that attacked the State on 3 November 2020. TPLF has proceeded unabated in waging its aggression through the use of children and other civilians contrary to international law, he stated.
As to him, his party and administration is ever more determined to unleash the potential for equitable development of Ethiopia as it is elected in the June General Elections.
“We are even more resolute in granting our people the dignity, security and development they deserve without succumbing to various competing interests and pressures. And we will do this by confronting the threats to democracy and stability posed by any belligerent criminal enterprise.”
International Law Expert GirmaGizaw (PhD) recently suggested that the new government ought to focus on solving political and economic difficulties and consolidate unity to firmly combat foreign influences.
He also recommended implementing a new foreign policy that helps to resist the negative impacts of globalization manifesting today in terms of interfering in the internal affairs of a sovereign country like Ethiopia.
It was learned that the U.S. government endorsed an Executive Order last Friday signed by President Joe Biden to establish new sanctions targeting persons in the federal and Amhara regional governments among others as responsible for prolonging the conflict in Ethiopia.
BY YOHANES JEMANEH
ETHIOPIAN HERALD 19 SEPTEMBER 2021
