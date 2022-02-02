Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed on Fault Line over Sputnik Radio: Military Coup in Burkina Faso
Listen and watch this interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, over Fault Lines aired on Sputnik Radio in Washington, D.C., discussing the recent military coup in the West African state of Burkina Faso.
To view and listen to the broadcast click on the following link: Abayomi Azikiwe - Protestors Turn to Russia After Coup in Burkina Faso - YouTube
Abayomi Azikiwe emphasizes the regional character of events in Burkina Faso and its relationship to developments in Mali, Guinea, Niger, Chad and northern Mozambique.
The colonial and neo-colonial legacies of France and the United States are assessed while the role of China and Russia on the African continent is explored.
The program aired live on Wed. Jan. 26, 2022.
