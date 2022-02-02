Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed on Press TV: More Than 70 People Killed by Military in Sudan Since Recent Coup
Watch this worldwide satellite television news network interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the ongoing repression by the military regime in Sudan of the mass democratic movement seeking civilian rule.
View the interview at the following link: Two killed in Sudan anti-coup protest as security forces crack down with tear gas, live rounds | Urmedium
Since the Oct. 25 coup more than 70 people have been killed in attempts by the military and security forces to effectively halt the struggle for the abolition of military rule which is bolstered by United States imperialism and its allies in West Asia and North Africa.
Abayomi Azikiwe notes the international significance of the Sudanese struggle in relationship to the global balance of political forces and economic power.
The interview aired live on Mon. Jan. 24, 2022.
No comments:
Post a Comment