Abayomi Azikiwe PANW Editor, Interviewed on Press TV: Biden Administration Facing Governance Crisis
Watch this worldwide satellite television news network interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, responding to the address and press conference delivered by United States President Joe Biden on Wed. Jan. 19, 2022.
To view this segment just go to the following link: Biden says Russian banks won't be able to deal in dollars if Ukraine attacked | Urmedium
Abayomi Azikiwe notes the extremely divisive and dysfunctional political culture prevailing now in the U.S. which has impacted the capacity of any administration to advance its legislative agenda.
The segment aired while the Biden press conference was underway.
