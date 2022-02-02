Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. Jan. 22, 2022--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sat. Jan. 22, 2022 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode, go to the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 01/22 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the continuing call by the African Union for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council; Egypt has denied that President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi has visited the capital of Khartoum in neighboring Sudan; a Sudanese high-ranking official paid a state visit to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa in an attempt to resolve a border dispute; and Senegal is poised for national elections this weekend.
In the second hour we hear an African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention briefing lead by Director-General Dr. John Nkengasong.
We also provide an update on the plans to manufacture vaccines in the Republic of South Africa.
Finally, we review some of the most pressing and burning issues of the day in Africa and the world.
