Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Speaks on By Any Means Necessary on the Mali Crisis
Listen to this interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the regional and international dimensions of the politico-military crisis in Mali.
You can hear the podcast of the program at this link: US and France Continue To Punish Mali (spreaker.com)
Azikiwe emphasizes the role of the United States, France, Russia and their impact of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) along with the United Nations Security Council. The segment aired over Sputnik Radio on the By Any Means Necessary broadcast.
Promotional language for the program says: "In this segment of By Any Means Necessary, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss the imposition of sanctions by the Economic Community of West African States on Mali in response to issues regarding security and elections, the role of Mali’s former colonial power France in the imposition of these sanctions and in Mali, what interest other powers such as the US have in Mali and in West Africa, and the use of insecurity in West Africa to justify US and French involvement in the region."
