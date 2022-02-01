Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed over Press TV News Review: Tunisia Political Crisis
Watch this worldwide satellite television segment entitled News Review featuring Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, analyzing the current political situation in the North African state of Tunisia where opposition parties are protesting against the policies of President Kais Saied who has consolidate authority within the country around the executive office.
To view this episode go to this link: Tunisians stage protest against president on 2011 uprising anniversary | Urmedium
Abayomi Azikiwe emphasizes that the economic problems in Tunisia and throughout the region cannot be viewed separately from the world crisis of capitalism and imperialism compounded by the pandemic and subsequent financial impact.
