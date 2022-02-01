Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sun. Jan. 9, 2022--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sun. Jan. 9, 2022 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
You can hear the podcast of the program by clicking on this link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 01/09 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the statement by East African scholars that the position of the Ethiopian government in addressing the attempted destabilization of the Horn of Africa state is a lesson in resistance to neo-colonialism; another person has been killed by the security forces in the Republic of Sudan as demonstrations continue against the military regime; the African Cup of Nations is underway in the West African nation of Cameroun bringing together teams from across the continent; and a well-known Egyptian Television host has died from complications related to the pandemic.
In the second hour we continue our focus on the 110th anniversary of the founding of the African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa.
Finally, we examine some of the most pressing and burning issues taking place on the continent and around the globe.
