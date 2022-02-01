Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. Jan. 8, 2022--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sat. Jan. 8, 2022 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the recording of this broadcast, go to the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 01/08 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the need to expand the permanent membership on the United Nations Security Council to include African states; the United Nations has launched a new initiative to expand dialogue on reaching a political settlement in the Sudan where the mass democratic movement has been involved in a protracted struggle against the military; the Ugandan government is being pressured to release an author who has been critical of the president and his family; and Danish authorities have released piracy suspects in order to avoid prosecuting them in Europe.
With the upcoming commemorations of the 93rd birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., we hear one his most penetrating speeches delivered in Feb. 1967.
Later in the program we look at the commemorations surrounding the 110th anniversary of the founding of the African National Congress of South Africa.
Finally, we examine some of the most pressing and burning issues in Africa and the world.
