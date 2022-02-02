Wednesday, February 02, 2022

Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sun. Jan. 16, 2022--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor

Listen to the Sun. Jan. 16, 2022 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire. 

The podcast of this program can be heard here: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 01/16 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)

The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the announcement that the Ethiopian government will embark upon a national dialogue across the Horn of Africa state; the Sudanese Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) says that any United Nations diplomatic intervention in the country must lead to a civilian government; former Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has died at the age of 76; and another bomb attack has taken place in Somalia leaving a high-ranking official injured. 

In the second and third hours we continue our tribute to the martyred Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (1929-1968) on the 93rd anniversary of his birth. 

We will look back at the 1963 Birmingham Campaign, the Chicago Freedom Movement of 1966 and the antiwar struggle in 1968.

