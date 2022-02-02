Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. Jan. 15, 2022--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sat. Jan. 15, 2022 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of the broadcast just click on the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 01/15 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features a PANW report with dispatches on the sharp criticism leveled by the Ethiopian government towards the World Health Organization (WHO) Director General; demonstrations continue in Sudan against the military regime; Tunisian President Kais Saied is the subject of ongoing protest by opposition parties on the anniversary of the fall of the government in 2011; and there has been rallies in Mali in objection to the sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
In the second hour we pay tribute to the martyred Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on the 93rd anniversary of his birth in the United States.
Finally, we review some of the most burning and pressing issues of the day.
