Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sun. Jan. 30, 2022--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sun. Jan. 30, 2022 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of the program, click on the following website: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 01/30 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features a PANW report with dispatches on the upcoming African Union 35th Ordinary Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; the AU plans to deepen its involvement in efforts to resolve the political crisis in the Republic of Sudan; a former Zimbabwe cabinet minister has been recruited to serve on the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Panel of Elders; and the president of Tanzania has requested prayers for her office and the people of the East African state.
In the second hour we continue to examine events in the West African countries of Burkina Faso and Mali where the regional Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has sought to return the governments back to civilian rule.
Finally, we review some of the most important issues taking place on the continent and internationally.
