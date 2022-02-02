Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. Jan. 29, 2022--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sat. Jan. 29, 2022 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the entire podcast of the episode, go to this link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 01/29 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features a PANW report with dispatches on the rising interests in Pan-Africanism related to the recent internal conflict in Ethiopia; another demonstrator has been killed in the Republic of Sudan as protests continue demanding civilian rule; in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) over 2,000 people have been displaced due to an attack by the M23 rebel group; and in the United States the further collapse of transportation infrastructure has been illustrated with the falling of a bridge in Pittsburgh.
In the second hour we examine the recent military coup in the West African state of Burkina Faso in detail and the response of the regional Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
Also, we hear a briefing from the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Director General Dr. John Nkengasong on the public health situation on the continent.
Finally, we review some of the most pressing and burning issues taking place in Africa and throughout the world.
No comments:
Post a Comment