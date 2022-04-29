Beijing to Suspend Performance, Entertainment Venues, Close Cinemas During May Day Holidays
By Global Times
Apr 29, 2022 11:06 PM
A man registers before taking a nucleic acid test in Chaoyang district, Beijing on April 27, 2022. The district on the day launched its second round of large-scale testing amid the latest Omicron epidemic. Photo: VCG
Beijing will apply strict control measures across the city's scenic spots and cultural venues during the upcoming May Day holidays due to the current COVID-19 outbreak.
All performance and entertainment venues, internet cafes, offline art training and city group tours will be suspended due to the current COVID-19 outbreak during the four-day May Day holiday, which begins on Saturday, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism announced, The Beijing Times reported Friday.
The Beijing Municipal Film Administration announced Friday night that all cinemas in the capital will be closed between April 30 to May 4.
To enter venues, visitors must have their temperature measured, scan their health code and provide a nucleic acid test negative certificate taken within 48 hours.
A nucleic acid test result taken within 48 hours is also required to stay in hotels and BNBs.
The notice from the municipal government also urged law enforcement department to enhance supervision and inspection measures.
Beijing reported 34 new cases of COVID19 on Friday. After two rounds of large-scale nucleic acid screening across 11 districts, the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Beijing remained in the dozens per day, affecting 12 districts, with a total of 228 infections reported by April 29, a spokesperson from the Beijing municipal government said during a Friday press conference.
No comments:
Post a Comment