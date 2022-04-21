SPIKE IN NUMBER OF POSITIVE COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN SOUTH AFRICA
This is the highest number recorded in recent days reflecting a 15. 8% positivity rate increase.
FILE: A health worker conducts a COVID-19 coronavirus molecular test in Parkview, Johannesburg, on 22 October 2020. Picture: LUCA SOLA/AFP
Sifiso Zulu |
JOHANNESBURG - The latest numbers of daily COVID-19 infections in South Africa show a spike of positive cases at 4,406 in the latest period under review.
This is the highest number recorded in recent days reflecting a 15. 8% positivity rate increase.
65 deaths have been recorded in the past 48 hours.
No comments:
Post a Comment