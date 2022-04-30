Russian Aircraft Eliminate Five Ukrainian Ammo Depots, Over 200 Nationalists - Top Brass
Over 2,500 special motor vehicles, 2,678 tanks destroyed in Ukraine operation
© Sergei Bobylev/TAS
MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces struck five Ukrainian ammunition depots, eliminating over 200 nationalists, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.
"Over the day, operational-tactical aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces struck two command posts, nine company-level strongholds and areas of amassed manpower and military equipment as well as five ammunition and fuel depots," the spokesman said. "More than 200 nationalists and 23 pieces of armored vehicles have been eliminated."
Konashenkov said that the missile and artillery troops struck 319 areas of the amassment of enemy manpower and military equipment, 12 command posts and two missile/artillery arms and ammunition depots.
Nearly 2,700 Ukrainian tanks and other armored vehicles as well as 2,503 special military motor vehicles have been eliminated since the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman said.
"Overall, the following targets have been eliminated since the start of the special military operation: 2,678 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, <…> and 2,503 special military motor vehicles," the spokesman said.
Konashenkov added that 143 aircraft, 112 helicopters, 660 unmanned aerial vehicles, 279 surface-to-air missile systems, 308 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,196 field artillery guns and mortars had been taken out.
Russian air defense forces have shot down Ukraine’s Su-25 attack aircraft in the Kherson Region as well as 12 rockets of the Smerch multiple launch rocket system in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Konashenkov said.
"Russian air defense systems shot down a Su-25 belonging to the Ukrainian Air Force near Chervony Yar in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.
According to Konashenkov, two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed over Vladimirovka and "12 rockets of the Smerch multiple launch rocket systems were intercepted near Kamenka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.".
Russian air-launched precision missiles struck 17 Ukrainian military sites, including five emplacements of artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, Major-General said.
"Air-launched precision missiles delivered strikes on 17 Ukrainian military targets during the day," Konashenkov said.
In particular, eight areas of the amassment of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment, five emplacements of artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, as well as two strongholds, were hit.
"Also, a command post and a storage facility with rocket and artillery weapons were destroyed near Pokrovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," he added.
