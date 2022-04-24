Russian Embassy in Tehran Dismisses Reports Iran Supplies Weapons to Russia
© © Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images
TEHRAN, April 24. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Tehran has dismissed reports of alleged deliveries of Iranian weapons to Russia.
"The rumors that have appeared in some media about Iranian weapons supplies to Russia are fake news and have nothing to do with the reality," the embassy said on its Twitter page on Sunday.
Earlier, a number of British media outlets carried reports of alleged deliveries of weapons, including anti-aircraft missile systems, from Iraq and Iran to Russia for their subsequent use in the special operation in Ukraine. Both Baghdad and Tehran dismissed these reports.
