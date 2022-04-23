UN Chief to Discuss Ways to ‘Silence Guns’ in Ukraine During Moscow Visit - Spokesperson
While in Moscow, Antonio Guterres will hold a working meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and will also be received by Russian President Vladimir Putin
UNITED NATIONS, April 23. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres intends to discuss ways "to silence the guns" in Ukraine during his visit to Moscow on April 26, Associate Spokesperson for the UN chief Eri Kaneko said at a briefing.
"His message will be, as he said in his letter, it’s - he wants to discuss with the [Russian] leadership what steps can be taken right now in order to silence the guns, in order to help the people, in order to allow people who need to get out to get out in safe passage," she pointed out.
On April 19, the UN secretary general sent letters to the Russian and Ukrainian permanent missions to the United Nations, requesting meetings with the two countries’ presidents in their respective capitals. According to the UN chief’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, "the secretary general said, at this time of great peril and consequence, he would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace in Ukraine and the future of multilateralism based on the Charter of the United Nations and international law.".
