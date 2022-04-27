Europe to Face Deep Economic and Political Crisis — Russian Security Council
According to Nikolay Patrushev, the illegal spread of drugs, cross-border crimes, and the large-scale migration are among security threats
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Europe will see a deep economic and political crisis coming and Europeans are already being affected by inflation growth and declining living standards, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.
"Europe will a face a deep economic and political crisis for its countries. Growing inflation and the fall of living standards already affect budgets and moods of Europeans," Patrushev said.
The large-scale migration complements old security threats, for example, the illegal spread of drugs and cross-border crimes, with new problems, the official noted.
"Representatives of the criminal community that fled from Ukraine will attempt to occupy niches benefiting them, put under control local criminal groups, which will be inevitably accompanied by aggravation of the crime situation in Europe," Patrushev added.
