NUP Reiterates Rejection of Pro-coup Initiative
April 22, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – The National Umma Party (NUP) stated on Friday that the document recently signed by the former partners of the banned National Congress Party seeks to legitimatize the military coup of October 2021.
The signing of a pro-military political initiative on the transitional period by the NUP leader last week caused confusion in the largest party of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC).
However, Fadlallah Burma declared that his party does not support the initiative and that his signature aimed at encouraging the unification of political forces to get the country out of the current crisis.
Nonetheless, the NUP Political Bureau issued a statement on Friday, to make it clear they have no relation with the said that the initiative of the so-called “Sudanese Consensual Document for the Management of the Transitional Phase”.
the statement termed the initiative as “A desperate attempt to gain false legitimacy for the coup authority” before adding that “The National Umma Party and the national democratic forces participating in the ongoing popular revolutionary movement will not participate in it”.
The political bureau further underscored that the acting leader of the Party signed it on his own initiative thinking that it is a compilation of all the initiatives in the political arena.
The statement affirmed the party’s commitment to its political alliances and the continuation of its efforts to gather the political and societal forces that believe in democratic change through its initiative or other similar initiatives.
The NUP stated that their response to the call for dialogue issued by the coup leaders depends on the implementation of measures creating a suitable atmosphere for this dialogue.
Also, the statement condemned the arrest of Mohamed Sati, a leading figure of the party and a member of the Empowerment Removal Committee on Thursday.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment