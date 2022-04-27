H.R.6600 Systematic Tool for Twisting Ethiopia’s Arm: Political Analysts
wendimagegn — April 26, 2022
ADDIS ABABA— A political analyst stated that H.R.6600 bill of some U.S. senators is nothing to do with humanity, democracy and rights, but U.S. would like to uses it as a systematic deterrent to control Ethiopia under the guise of humanitarian affair.
Speaking to local media, Lawyer John Philpol said that the sanction is an attempt to twist Ethiopia’s arms producing unfounded as well as emotional allegations devoid of fact.
He said that when terrorist TPLF forces perpetrate untold crimes, massive killings, genocide and other inhuman treatments, U.S. didn’t utter even a word about the issues except erroneously criticizing the federal government.
Author and entrepreneur, Tibebu Assefa on his part said that the bill is not absolutely connected with situation in Ethiopia; rather it is politically driven intention even against the US’ core foreign policy principles which rely on peace, development and mutual benefit.
As to him, the bill favors terrorist TPLF and endangers the Ethiopian government and its people especially section 5 to 7 of the bill prevent the country from getting international loans, financial supports and security assistance.
He stressed that first and foremost it was illegally pushed by political will of the two members of the congress.
Denouncing the bill, he said that it does not promote peace rather it will destabilize the Horn of Africa as Ethiopia is a very strategic Horn nation. Hence, destabilizing Ethiopian economy has literally a serious repercussion on regional security.
Regarding the northern conflict, Chairperson of Ethiopian American Council Deacon YosephTefari said that the bill requests the state department to categorize Ethiopia as a state which either committed genocide or crime against humanity. However, it is far from reality as the veracity on the ground doesn’t reflect that fact.
As to him, literally the billforces Ethiopia to surrender at the expense of its sovereignty allowing impartial investigators to come to Ethiopia and have an unfettered access to conduct their investigation.
He stressed that the bill is criticizing the government of Ethiopia irrationally and rejects the measures of the government to bring about sustainable peace and real growth.
He called on the Western powers to encourage national dialogue in Ethiopia and play a constructive role in pushing Ethiopia forward instead of throwing poisons stones to break its arms thereby getting country’s progress back.
BY TAMERU REGASA
The Ethiopian herald April 26/2022
