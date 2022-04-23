Russian Air Defense Systems Shot Down Ukrainian Su-25 in Kharkov Region
Russian forces hit 66 Ukrainian military facilities overnight, official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense Igor Konashenkov announced
MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems shot down Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft in the Kharkov region. At the same time, Pantsir-S crew shot down two Tochka-U tactical missiles in the air around the settlement of Chernobaevka, Major General Igor Konashenkov announced on Saturday.
"Russian air defense systems shot down Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Forces in the Novaya Dmitrovka area of the Kharkov region," he said.
The Russian Aerospace Forces hit 66 military facilities in Ukraine overnight, including three warehouses with rocket and artillery weapons and 58 areas of concentration of Ukrainian forces and military equipment, Konashenkov announced.
"Operational-tactical and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit 66 military facilities of Ukraine during the night, including three command posts, 58 areas of concentration of Ukrainian forces and military equipment, as well as three warehouses with rocket and artillery weapons," Konashenkov said.
The Russian Aerospace Forces also hit 11 Ukrainian military facilities with high-precision air-launched missiles and destroyed up to two companies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Konashenkov said. "Over the night, high-precision airborne missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit 11 military facilities of Ukraine, including seven strongholds and places of concentration of forces and military equipment. As a result of the strikes, the enemy lost up to two companies, 25 armored elements and vehicles," he said.
According to Konashenkov, since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 538 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 2,471 tanks and armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as 274 multiple rocket launchers.
"In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the following have been destroyed: 141 aircraft, 110 helicopters, 538 unmanned aerial vehicles, 261 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,471 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 274 multiple rocket launchers, 1,075 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 2,311 special military vehicles," he said.
