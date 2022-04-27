Transnistria to Bolster Security Measures After Terror Attacks, Says President
According to Vadim Krasnoselsky, checkpoints will be established at the entry to the republic’s cities
President of Transnistria Vadim Krasnoselsky Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defense Ministry/TASS
© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defense Ministry/TASS
CHISINAU, April 26. /TASS/. The authorities of the self-proclaimed Transnistrian republic will set up checkpoints in cities after a series of terrorist attacks, Transnistria’s President Vadim Krasnoselsky said after a meeting of the republic’s Security Council on Tuesday.
"Checkpoints will be established at the entry to the republic’s cities. Auto transport and citizens will be inspected selectively in the daytime while control measures in the nighttime will apply to every person arriving at a populated area. Security agencies have switched to heightened alert," the presidential press office quoted Krasnoselsky as saying.
Members of the Transnistrian Security Council said earlier on Tuesday that the level of danger had turned critical in the republic and declared heightened terror alert for 15 days and bolstered security measures.
On April 26, unidentified assailants blew up two antennae of the regional radio center in the community of Mayak of the Grigoriopol district in Transnistria. On Monday, the building of the Transnistrian State Security Ministry in Tiraspol was shelled from hand-held grenade launchers and a military unit in the village of Parkany was attacked.
The Transnistrian authorities qualified the blasts and the shelling as terror attacks. There have been no reports about victims so far.
