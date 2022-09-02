Defying Calls for Peace, T-TPLF Intensifies Destructive Activities in Ethiopia
September 2, 2022
BY STAFF REPORTER
ADDIS ABABA – The attacks re-launched by Terrorist TPLF, pushing against peace calls, have further continued to intensify, said the Government Communication Service (GCS).
In its recent statement, GCS indicated that innocent civilians are being killed; many are being displaced and property is being destroyed. As it can be seen now, the duty of halting the terrorist group from its destructive activities has fallen on the government and people of Ethiopia.
“This is so, because the terrorist group must be prevented from disturbing our peace and destroying our country; the government has a responsibility to ensure that humanitarian assistance is directed to the true intended beneficiaries of the Tigray State and hence a conducive environment needs to be created to halt the diversion of assistance to combatants as is being done by T-TPLF, and the terrorist group is punishing the people of Tigray through starvation by repeatedly launching attacks during the farming season and the Government has a responsibility to overturn this,” the statement said.
In the situation where all the efforts made by the government for a peaceful alternative have been shunned, statements being made by various entities equalizing the Government with a belligerent clique in “both sides rhetoric are not acceptable as they deviate from the reality, the Government underscored.
“Therefore, the posture of Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF)remains one of defending the various attacks which have been launched from all directions, together with our people.”
The Ethiopian Herald 2 September 2022
