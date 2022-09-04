Egyptian Zakat and Charity House Sends Tens of Tons of Foodstuffs, Medicines to Flood-hit Sudan: Al-Azhar
Sunday 4 Sep 2022
Upon the directive of Grand Imam Ahmed El-Tayyeb, the Egyptian Zakat and Charity House recently sent tens of tons of foodstuffs and medicines to Sudanese residents who were affected by the devastating floods, Egypt’s top religious authority Al-Azhar said in a statement Saturday evening.
The aid shipment, which has already arrived, was sent in coordination with the Egyptian embassy in Khartoum by the Al-Azhar charity under the supervision of El-Tayyeb to support the country’s brothers in Sudan to overcome the repercussions of this ordeal.
Flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across much of Sudan have killed more than 100 people and injured nearly as many since the start of the rainy season in May. As many as 258,000 people have been affected by floods in 15 of Sudan's 18 provinces as downpours wrecked many villages and left tens of thousands of acres of land flooded, according to the UN.
The aid to Sudan included tens of tons of flour, pasta, sugar and canned foodstuffs, as well as thousands of relief items, including mattresses, blankets, medicines and medical supplies, Al-Azhar said in their statement.
The Egyptian Zakat and Charity House was established in 2014 and has financial and administrative independence to collect charity money from Muslims and disburse them in a legally prescribed manner, spreading the spirit of solidarity and compassion within society.
Zakat (“alms-giving”) in Islam is a religious obligation on individuals to donate a percentage of their wealth to charity.
In mid-August, Egypt sent tons of relief aid to Sudan via an air bridge that had lasted for several days to “contribute to alleviating the burdens shouldered by the Sudanese brothers,” according to a statement by Military Spokesman Gharib Abdel-Hafez at the time.
The relief, carried by five Egyptian military planes, included large quantities of tents, blankets, foodstuffs, medicines and medical supplies provided by the ministries of defence and health, the statement said.
